



CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Garden State is still in need of assistance to fight COVID-19 and on Saturday, he made a big announcement about federal aid. Murphy also said the reopening of some parks will provide important information to health officials.

They’re once again buzzing with activity. County parks in New Jersey like Cooper River Park in Camden County began opening Saturday.

All state parks and golf courses also started welcoming visitors under Murphy’s executive order.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the return to some sense of normalcy is a breath of fresh air.

“Thank goodness for the reprieve, but just be responsible,” Shelly Turner said.

That means considering wearing those face masks when heading out to the parks.

That is not a requirement under the order but a strong suggestion by state and municipal leaders.

“I always have so this is no exception,” Turner said.

Camden County authorities say they intend to follow the governor’s guidelines that limit physical interaction in these public areas.

In addition to playgrounds, pavilions, visitor centers and restrooms will remain closed. Parking lots will be limited to 50% capacity to ensure sure people are practicing social distancing.

Picnics, organized activities and team sports are also not allowed.

The reopening of parks and golf courses doesn’t come without worry.

“My concern is for those who are not taking precautionary measures. Every time I see someone without a mask, I feel I have to even distance myself even more,” Graselda Thomas said.

“We certainly don’t want to go back to where we just came from, I’m hoping just because they opened up everything, don’t put your guard down,” Turner said.

Murphy has said failure to follow social distancing could result in parks being shut down again.

State park and local police intend to ensure people are following the guidelines as warmer weather draws more people back outdoors.