PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have made it to May everyone! Where did April go? Anyway, that means we are two-thirds of the way through meteorological spring, which includes March, April and May. It has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the first four months of 2020 and April didn’t do anything to make it a clearer picture.

April ended with an average temperature of 51.6 degrees. That is good for 2.4 degrees below normal. On top of that, for the first time since 2000, we never even got to 80 in the city of Philadelphia in the entire month of April.

Even though April was cooler than avg, our 1st 4 months of year in Philly have been a top 10 warmest 1st 4 months on avg on record for the city. We are still waiting for our 1st 80 of 2020 too! 206 days and counting @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/q96K6RQtaV — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) May 1, 2020

Not only did we not see any 80s in April, but we are talking about looking as far back as last fall for the last time we had 80 or warmer in the city. On Oct. 7, 2019, we got to 82. Since then, the warmest we got was to 79 in March.

In fact, it has been 206 days since we had a high of 80 in Philly. We will have to wait and see how many more days we add to that running total.

Finally, even with all of the cool temperatures in April, the warm March and first couple months of the year are keeping our temperatures on the higher-than-average side of things to start 2020.

Through the first four months of the year, our average temperature has been 45.1 degrees, which is good enough for the seventh-warmest first four months on average on record for Philly.

Will we warm up again in May or keep cooler? An update on your outlook for May is coming up. Stay tuned!