



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New visual research shows that the coronavirus can easily spread by people talking. It’s a big concern as restrictions are lifted and with nice weather expected this weekend, people could be congregating.

We’ve heard a lot about COVID-19 spreading by coughing and sneezing, but this new research shows regular talking can transmit the virus. The risk is higher with close contact indoors.

It also shows just how important face masks are as people start to interact again.

A laser light can visualize speech droplets. The National Institutes of Health research demonstrated how COVID-19 could be spread by people simply talking.

“We found that every time you speak, thousands of droplets are flying out of your mouth,” said Christina Bax, a medical student at Penn.

Bax was part of the research team.

“Seeing is believing,” Bax said.

A video from NIH shows the research being conducted with a high-powered green laser beam that’s directed through a black box.

It visualizes movement. An example was a hand and water from a spray bottle producing a large number of bright light flashes.

The green specks of light are droplets of saliva spewed from the speaker’s mouth.

“It was certainly very jarring,” Bax said.

Ironically, the words “stay healthy” produce a large number of droplets.

This research did not use COVID-19 to track actual transmission, but it’s known to spread through saliva secretions. Other research has shown droplets can remain airborne for hours and travel more than even six feet.

“I think it’s definitely a potential mode of transmission of COVID-19 because you know everybody thinks about sneezing and coughing as things that you need to cover your mouth, and nobody has really been thinking about speaking,” Bax said.

Critically, the research included the same experiments using a mask, showing how droplets can be stopped.

Because COVID-19 can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms, researchers say this experiment shows it’s important for everyone to wear a mask when in public.