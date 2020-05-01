



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting May 1, Gov. Tom Wolf is opening up the state to some recreational activities during the pandemic. The governor is also allowing construction sites to start work again, with stricter rules.

Wolf is allowing golf courses to open back up, provided golfers register in advance and practice social distancing.

Marinas and private campgrounds will also reopen for business. Ridley Township Marina Manager Denise Faber told Eyewitness News many are eager to get back on the water.

“Their boats, it’s their life in the summer, it’s their summer getaway, so yeah very excited,” she said. “Phone didn’t stop ringing with, ‘Can we put the boats in?’”

As for construction sites, the number of workers will be limited. They are required to wear masks and stay six feet apart from one another.

Companies must assign a pandemic safety officer to all worksites, and no construction is allowed in buildings that are occupied.

”When it came out that we could come back to work May 1, my employees were like, ‘I’m ready, I’m ready to get back,’” said Calvin Snowden Jr, managing partner of BDFS Group.

Construction company owners say they will adapt to the changes to get their employees back to work.

“Obviously, we have to figure what normal is going to be until this terrible virus is under control or there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Greg Meizinger of Meizinger Construction Services.

Gov. Wolf says he hopes these small moves to reopen the state will not only help the economy but people’s mental health.