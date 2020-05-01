



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is nearing 49,000 as the death toll has topped 2,500. The latest numbers come as Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to relax mass restrictions in some parts of the commonwealth.

Health officials reported 1,208 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 48,895. Sixty-two more people died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,537. Over 1,500 of those deaths have come from residents of nursing homes or personal care facilities.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Over 180,000 patients have tested negative for the virus.

Wolf is preparing to announce Friday which parts of Pennsylvania will see some relief from his strictest orders for residents to stay at home and businesses to close as part of a strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Wolf’s administration also could release details about its strategy for mass testing — although his health secretary has said it would be “aspirational” because many testing materials remain in short supply — and its contact tracing plan to contain the virus’s spread.

“We’ll have more information about life in the yellow zone,” Levine promised, referring to Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan.

Wolf has said that shutdown measures he ordered starting in March have succeeded in heading off the potential that hospitals would be overwhelmed with patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The spread of the disease has slowed in many parts of the state, and health officials say the hard-hit area of southeastern Pennsylvania appears to be past its peak rate of increase in new cases.

An analysis by The Associated Press shows that only 27 of the state’s 67 counties reported too many new virus cases over the past two weeks to qualify for a gradual easing of restrictions under Wolf’s shutdown plan. Wolf has grouped the state’s counties into six geographic regions, and the analysis shows that three of the six regions still have too many cases to qualify.

