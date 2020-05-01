



MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — People in the Garden State will likely be heading out to reopened parks and golf courses on Saturday, especially with tomorrow’s bright and sunny forecast. The staff at Ramblewood Golf Course in Mount Laurel has actually rehearsed how to handle the expected crowds and do it safely.

How beautiful is this? Coming up on @CBSPhilly we’re talking social distancing and going low. *Real low*. On the first golf weekend in NJ/PA. pic.twitter.com/ocaXavHYOz — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) May 1, 2020

They’re prepping for a hectic day of golfers and social distancing.

However, you can’t just show up to any golf course. Both sides of the Delaware River are asking you to only go to the course if you have a prepaid round set up.

Many courses like Ramblewood are not allowing golfers to share carts, you must stay six feet apart and you have to wear a mask.

They’re also asking golfers to show up ten minutes before their round, golf and go home. The pro shops and bars are closed.

Tee times are spread out every 15 minutes as opposed to eight.

Owner Ron Jaworski says his staff has gone through two days of rehearsals, making sure they’re ready to enforce social distancing policies and protect golfers.

“They can’t even get into the parking lot unless they go through security with a prepaid tee time. They can stay in their car until ten minutes until their tee time,” Jaworski explained. “It’s not going to be normal and it hasn’t been normal since mid-March and going to a golf course will not be normal.”

Chatted with @JawsCEOQB about golf courses reopening Friday and Saturday (to come on @CBSPhilly). Also got his thoughts on the #Eagles taking Jalen Hurts with a few days to digest the pick and what it means for Carson Wentz heading forward pic.twitter.com/MfuIvaEZXK — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) April 30, 2020

Putting greens and driving ranges will remain closed.