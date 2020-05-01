PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a spike in thefts and burglaries, Philadelphia police will once again immediately arrest suspects accused of those crimes. Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, police stopped making arrests for a variety of non-violent offenses to contain the spread of the virus.
Instead, police filled out paperwork and vowed to take suspects into custody later. But starting now, police will make instant arrests for burglaries, retail thefts, stolen cars, thefts from cars and people.
“At the time of the change, the department was clear in that the list of offenses was subject to review and revision as conditions continued to evolve,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “Predictably, conditions have, in fact, evolved in dynamic fashion. Accordingly, we have reviewed our current protocols and have made several adjustments.”
Philadelphia police were already arresting people wanted for violent crimes.
