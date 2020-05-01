MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, May 5. County officials say the coronavirus pandemic has had a “devastating impact on the blood supply” in the United States.
The Delaware County Council says the donated blood will help local hospitals and the American Red Cross.
The community blood drive will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Media Municipal Building.
Interested residents must register and choose a time to donate either by visiting http://www.redcrossblood.org and entering sponsor code “Media,” or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
The Red Cross is also seeking donations of plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19. To learn more about plasma donation, click here.
