DOVER, Del. (CBS/AP) — Visitors to Delaware state parks and wildlife areas are now required to bring face masks with them to enter, the state’s natural resources department announced Thursday. Under the requirement, visitors 13 years or older must wear a mask when they cannot maintain social distancing from others, such as on trails, at boat ramps or when encountering staff members or those outside of their households in close range, the department said in a statement.
The new guideline was set to go into effect Friday.
“In order to keep our outdoor public spaces for all members of the public to enjoy, visitors to state parks, wildlife areas and reserves must heed social distancing and mask requirements,” said Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin. “We need our visitors to do their part to help keep these areas safe for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Department officials said the requirement was added to bring parks in line with Gov. John Carney’s April 25 order requiring citizens to wear face coverings in public settings in order to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
Violators could be asked to leave by Department of Natural Resources police or staff, the agency said.
