PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District, which has distributed more than 81,000 Chromebooks, is preparing to move to a new phase of online learning for students. Superintendent Dr. William Hite outlined the plan on Thursday morning.
“Starting Monday, May 4, we’re going to transition, as I indicated before, to the next phase of digital learning and that’s called planned instruction. That will continue through the remainder of the school year which ends on June 12,” Dr. Hite said.
It’s unclear if the work done by students will be graded on participation or the actual content.
