PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are less than one day away from Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney releasing his proposed budget. It’s expected to include hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenney initially presented a budget last month but he essentially had to start all over again because of the pandemic and a lack of taxes being collected while businesses are shutdown. Meanwhile, City Council is working, too.

Some Philadelphia councilmembers held an online roundtable with constituents Thursday morning to discuss the financial challenges looming over the city.

Philadelphia’s projected tax shortfall stands between $340 million to $650 million through June 2021, according to a report released this week by the controller’s office, which oversees the city’s spending.

“It’s a lot of money,” City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said.

Still, Rhynhart believes a tax increase and layoffs could be avoided if other restraints are put in place.

“For example, overtime has gone way up over the last few years,” Rhynhart said. “The city could easily save $40 million if they better managed that. The city could hold positions constant and not add the positions it was anticipating adding. And that’s another $30 million to $40 million.”

Councilmembers say everything will be on the table to try to maintain city services.

“We’ve been hearing that for weeks, that every department will have to cut deep and look for opportunities to shave off their budget upwards of 20%,” Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson.

Kenney is expected to release his new budget Friday morning.