PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia is warning about budget troubles as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Superintendent Dr. William Hite has put his signature on a letter with other superintendents asking Congress for $175 billion in funding for large school districts.
“We know that many districts, including ours, stand to face significant fiscal challenges in the months ahead and in the years ahead. Already, we are projecting a $38 million revenue shortfall for fiscal year 2021,” Hite said.
So far, the district says it’s given out more than 81,000 Chromebooks to students for online learning.
