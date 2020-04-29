Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies fans can now enjoy story time with their favorite mascot. The Philadelphia Phillies are launching a weekly “Storytime with the Phillie Phanatic” beginning Wednesday.
You can watch the livestream on the Phillie Phanatic’s Instagram Wednesday’s at 7 p.m.
The team says each week the virtual event will feature a celebrity reader from the Phillies who will read a book from the popular Phanatic book series — with help from the Phanatic.
This week’s special guest will be Phillies manager Joe Girardi and his wife, Kim.
You must log in to post a comment.