PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Clouds will continue to fill in today ahead of our next disturbance which is scheduled to arrive on Thursday afternoon. The day will start off with showers, and rain will fill in from west to east as the afternoon approaches.
Steady rain will develop in the second half of the day.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall in the late afternoon and evening.
Rain accumulations of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are possible with some areas picking up locally higher amounts.
Flooding is definitely not out of the question, which is why a flood watch is in effect starting at 2 p.m. for a large part of our coverage area.
Another element with this storm, are the winds. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are possible on Thursday along with the chance for a few thunderstorms or gusty downpours.
Scattered showers are likely on Friday on the backside of the system with a few thunderstorms possible.
Lingering showers are possible to start off the weekend but as of now Saturday looks dry and mild.
