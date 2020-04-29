



— A Michigan man who serenades his neighbors with “God Bless America” twice a day says he’ll keep singing until the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

David Youngs has been carrying his microphone and speaker out to his front porch in Otsego everyday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., rain or shine, since Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the stay-at-home order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on March 24.

After setting up, he steps onto his porch steps and begins to sing.

“‘God Bless America’ is really a prayer,” he told WOOD. “I just thought it would be a way of praying over the neighborhood, of bringing people together.”

The song "God Bless America" echos through a neighborhood in Otsego at 1 p.m. daily since the stay-at-home order.https://t.co/TsGyCxSlhq — WWMT-TV (@wwmtnews) April 23, 2020

The retired Kalamazoo Central High School teacher and former pastor said the singing carries on what he has always done.

“I love to inspire people,” he says.

Neighbors say the daily serenade helps them feel less isolated during the stay-at-home order.

“I love it. When I see that flag, too, that blesses me. It makes me…,” Dianne Timmerman says as she pauses to take in the emotion. “Anyway, I love it.”

“It’s a comfort,” says Matt Grile. “You hear it and you know your neighbors are out, and they’re okay.”