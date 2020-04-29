



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Win a role in Kevin Hart’s next movie or play golf with Justin Bieber! Those are just some of the ways you can come together with celebrities for the All-In Challenge.

The Philadelphia Eagles, in partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers and countless other Philly-based celebrities, like comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Meek Mill and 76ers center Joel Embiid, are all part of the viral nationwide effort to give back during the COVID-19 crisis.

Launched by 76ers partner Michael Rubin, the All-In Challenge aims to raise millions of dollars through online auctions of donated celebrity items and sweepstakes for experiences to attend sporting events and dinners with celebrities.

DJ Khaled is the ambassador of the All-In Challenge.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun, it’s incredible and it’s bringing unity and also uplifting us through these hard times, but more importantly, it’s giving back to the people,” DJ Khaled said.

Here’s how it works: one celebrity announces their donation and then challenges another to do the same. DJ Khaled is offering an experience to jet ski with him and take you out to dinner.

He says anyone can participate because the sweepstakes can cost as low as $10.

The initiative has raised more than $24 million in two weeks.

“Michael Rubin wants to raise $100 million and that’s incredible,” DJ Khaled said.

All proceeds will go to four charities which are all focused on feeding the elderly and children.

DJ Khaled has two young boys and his youngest was born in January.

“When I had kids, it’s not about me no more. It’s about my kids. That’s how I feel about all of the kids around the world,” DJ Khaled said.

And that’s especially meaningful in Philly.

According to the Pew Charitable Trusts, nearly 4,000 Philadelphia residents — which is more than a quarter of the city’s population — lived below the poverty line in 2017.

That’s among the highest for any American city.

“First of all, I love Philly. Philly always shows me love,” DJ Khaled said. “And I think Philly should stand up and definitely represent this All-In Challenge because it’s going to help not only Philly but the world. But it’s coming from Philly and that’s powerful.”

For more information and to participate in the All-In Challenge, click here.