



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donations are so important right now in the fight against the coronavirus. On Wednesday morning, Temple University Hospital received a donation from a former alum who is also doing all of us here at CBS3 proud.

Jullian Taylor played on the defensive line for Temple University and then interned at CBS3 before getting drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor made it big by going to the NFL, but he’s never forgotten where he came from. This morning, Taylor gave a donation to Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphians are all one team in a crisis, no matter where they live or who they play for. And for Taylor, a defensive tackle for the 49ers his home team jersey colors may have changed, but he still has the heart of a Temple Owl.

That’s why the 25-year-old Temple alum is giving back to the name that gave him so much.

Coronavirus Latest: What You Need To Know And Staying Connected

“With me donating to Temple, is like me donating to family,” Taylor said. “My family and friends all graduated, my mother and father both to Temple and graduated. It made me who I am today — the blue-collar hard worker who had that chip on my shoulder. I just really wanted to set an example of what people should do and what we should do for each other.”

Taylor is donating $5,000 and that donation, according to Dr. Tony Reed of Temple University Hospital, will stretch far beyond yards, it will touch down into the deepest roots of a community that flies together.

“The donation alone obviously is huge to us. Our existence is to help people, we’re doing it in one of the poorest parts of the city,” Reed said. “Just for us, the existence from day to day is how we manage. That piece alone is one thing, but the meaning to us as Owls, to have somebody who is one of us, who has been out has made it in the world, has hit the pinnacle of their career and has looked back and said this is where I’m from, this is who I am, this is the being, that’s warm to all of us.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS CASES

“Temple, I owe a lot to. Really everything. It was that bridge between high school and the NFL. Not just the NFL, just the education also. It was an easy decision for me to make. This is not the last thing I do for Philly, just the beginning,” Taylor said.

So while we all look toward the end of this crisis, let’s keep making the plays we must to stay safe and continue cheering each other on.

Anyone who would like to donate to Temple University Hospital can do so by clicking here.