DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A cat is recovering after it was shot with an arrow in Darby over the weekend. The Providence Animal Center says its Humane Society police officer found Beau on Saturday and brought him into the center for immediate care.
The arrow went in near Beau’s shoulder. More tests are needed to determine if it hit a bone.
The center says Beau was likely living outside for an unknown amount of time. He was malnourished and was not cared for.
Beau is currently in stable condition.
“Right now, he’s being monitored around the clock by our medical team and receiving stabilizing medication that also reduces any pain he may feel from the injury,” the center said in a statement.
No arrests have yet to be made. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Providence Animal Center’s Humane Law Enforcement team at 610-566-1370 x 214 or HLE@ProvidenceAC.org.
If anyone is interested in supporting Beau’s recovery, you can make a donation through ProvidenceAC.org.
