Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police say two teens — a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — were shot in Wilmington Tuesday evening. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the corner of South Rodney and Bedford Drives in the city’s Edgemoor neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found the victims, who were both shot in the leg. They were transported to a local hospital and their injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.
There is no word on any arrests. An investigation continues.
If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to contact Det. Jonathon Adams at 302-395-8110.
You must log in to post a comment.