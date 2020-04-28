PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Philadelphia Eagles officially picked up the fifth-year option on defensive end Derek Barnett’s rookie contract Tuesday afternoon.
The move, which was rumored to be likely in recent days, means that Barnett will be under contract with the team through at least the 2021 season.
Roster Move: #Eagles have exercised DE Derek Barnett’s fifth-year option. pic.twitter.com/vR3cagfygj
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 28, 2020
The 23-year-old is coming off his best season in 2019, posting a career-high 6.5 sacks to go along with 10 tackles for a loss in 14 starts. The former 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 Draft has collected 14 sacks over the course of his three years with the team. The 2019 season was his first full-year as a starter along the defensive front.
The option means Barnett will make $9.45 million in the final year of his rookie deal in 2021. He is expected to be part of the starting defensive line unit again in 2020 alongside defensive tackles Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson and fellow defensive end Brandon Graham.
