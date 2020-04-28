Comments
CINNAMINSON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials rescued a person from a man-made pond in Cinnaminson on Tuesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the incident which happened in a man-made body of water adjacent to the Pennsauken Creek, just off Lenola Road, around 8:40 a.m.
Police say one person was removed from the water, CPR was administered and the person was taken to Cooper Medical Center.
There is no word on the person’s condition at this time.
