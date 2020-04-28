



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania has exceeded 44,000 as the death toll has now topped 1,900. On Tuesday, Pennsylvania health officials reported 1,214 new cases, bringing the statewide total to 44,528.

The death toll now stands at 1,924.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Over 165,000 patients have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, golfers, boaters, anglers and campers got some good news Monday when Gov. Tom Wolf announced some restrictions on those outdoor activities will be loosened in the coming days.

Wolf said golf courses, marinas, guided fishing trips and privately owned campgrounds will be allowed to reopen on Friday, as long as they comport with state-issued guidelines to operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campgrounds in state parks will remain closed until mid-May, at least.

Wolf said in a statement that the reopenings amount to “measured limited steps” that will help the economy and be good for mental health.

Robert Kleckner, president of the Pennsylvania Golf Course Owners Association, said his organization pushed hard over the past six weeks to have golf considered a permissible activity.

“It’s pretty emotional,” Kleckner said after learning of the decision. “You know, we lost hundreds of thousands of operational dollars — every course did. Not profit dollars. What a relief to myself and my family.”

Kleckner said about a quarter of states still have restrictions on golf to help mitigate the pandemic spread. Pennsylvania has more than 500 golf courses.

