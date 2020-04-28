CBS is offering viewers the opportunity to revisit five of the most iconic films of all time beginning this Sunday, May 3rd as part of CBS Sunday Night At The Movies. Every Sunday in May starting at 8:00PM ET/PT, tune in as America’s Most Watched Network airs one of five all-time classics.
Check out the trailers below for a preview of all five titles and be sure to tune in Sunday nights in May for all the fun, drama and excitement, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.
INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK
Airing May 3rd
FORREST GUMP
Airing May 10th
MISSION IMPOSSIBLE
Airing May 17th
TITANIC
Airing May 24th
INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE
Airing May 31st