PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania has expanded its curbside pickup service to nearly 400 more liquor stores across the state. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board added the service to 389 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations Monday.
“We acknowledge that Pennsylvanians are frustrated with busy signals and want broader access to wine and spirits, so after learning from our experiences this past week, we’ve made improvements to process orders faster, expand the hours we take orders by phone, and be more flexible in scheduling pickups, even the same day, if pickup appointments are available,” said PLCB Chairman Tim Holden.
Most stores will support curbside service Monday through Saturday. The stores will take a limited number of orders on a first-call, first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. each day and scheduling pickup appointments between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Some stores will operate on more limited days and hours.
Orders will only be accepted by the store’s published phone number; no orders will be accepted by email or voicemail.
At pickup, customers are required to present identification before the order is delivered.
Curbside pickup orders is limited to up to six bottles per order, and credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Orders also are limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside pickup sales are final.
To view the complete list of stores offering curbside pick-up, click here.
