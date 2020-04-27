ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City police arrested a 29-year-old man after he set a parked van on fire and threatened the owner because of his ethnicity. Officers responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound side of Route 40, under the Atlantic City High School overpass, on April 26 at 1:35 p.m.
The van was parked on the shoulder of the roadway while the owners were fishing nearby.
Police say the owner of the vehicle witnessed 29-year-old Robert Evans pouring gasoline on the hood of the van and when he confronted him, Evans asked the owner if he was Mexican.
When the owner admitted to being Mexican, Evans threaten to assault the owner and set the van on fire, leaving the gasoline can in front of the van.
Evans was charged with bias intimidation, aggravated arson and criminal mischief.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
If you have any information about this incident, contact the criminal investigations section at 609-347-5766.
