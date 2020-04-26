PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — A staple snack in Philadelphia is being celebrated Sunday. The average Philadelphian consumes about 12 times as many pretzels as the national average.
Salty, sweet or plain with a dip, what is your favorite wait to eat a pretzel?
National Pretzel Day is celebrated annually on April 26.
The yummy treat has been the perfect snack for thousands of years.
While it’s unclear when and where it was first created, experts believe the pretzel was first invented by Italian monks around 610 AD.
The strips of baked dough were folded to resemble arms crossing the chest in prayer.
Here in American, the Pennsylvania Dutch immigrants are credited with introducing the snack to the United States in the 19th century.
But, it wasn’t until the 20th century that soft pretzels became very popular — especially in places like New York, Philadelphia and Chicago.
CNN contributed to this report.
