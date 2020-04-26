Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the face in the city’s East Germantown section. The incident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 5600 block of Morton Street.
Police say the victim suffered one gunshot wound to his face.
He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.