Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section leaves a man fighting for his life and a woman injured. The gunfire erupted along the 5100 block of Tulip Street just before noon Sunday.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in his torso. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
A 20-year-old woman also suffered gunshot wounds to her right shoulder as well as her left cheek. She is currently listed in stable condition at the hospital.
Police say a weapon was recovered, however, no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.