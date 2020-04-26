Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people who are house-hunting, social distancing means some brand new ways to get to know a property. With in-person visits by potential buyers no longer allowed in many places — it’s all about going virtual.
Realtors are using cellphone video and drones to record properties.
According to the National Association of Realtors, home sales could decline by 30 to 40% in the months ahead.
But there’s actually a shortage of properties and experts say that may help stabilize the market.
Experts also say this may be a good time to buy because interest rate cuts mean more people can qualify for a mortgage.
You must log in to post a comment.