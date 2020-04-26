



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –During the coronavirus pandemic, our pets have been helping us get through this and many have had the chance to share a bond with their pet that does not go away. Unfortunately, the Pennsylvania SPCA and its law enforcement team continue to discover acts of cruelty towards animals.

Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News to discuss some of the incidents and show us how we can help and report acts of animal cruelty.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Ginger – This 10-year-old is fully house-trained and has lived well with other dogs. She is a really great snuggler, good with children, very social, and likes to take walks. She ended up back at the shelter through no fault of her own when her person died. Please ask about Ginger at adoptions@pspca.org.

Sosa – This special boy is looking for a caring, loving home. He needs some time to adjust to new people but if you’re patient, he will give you all the love he has. Sosa would do best in a quiet, calm home with older teens/adults. If you think he would be a good fit for you and your family, email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org.

Athos – He’s looking for a relaxed home that will give him time to adjust and show you his true self. He has been through a rough time and is looking for a forever home where he will be comfortable. He loves head scratches and will ask for them once he gets to know you. If you think Athos would be a good fit for you and your family, email adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org.

So how can you help?

There are a number of ways, from adopting to fostering and even donating.

For more information on how you can help the PSPCA, visit PSPCA.org. There you can see cats, dogs, make a donation and report animal cruelty. You can also call 866-601-7722 to report animal cruelty.