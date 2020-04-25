Comments
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Dulce Maria Alavez, the little girl who disappeared from a South Jersey park, turned 6 years old Saturday. Those who love her met up for a virtual birthday party on Zoom.
Police believe Dulce was kidnapped in September from Bridgeton City Park.
Detectives have gotten countless tips, but nothing has materialized.
The only real clue that’s been released is a sketch of a possible person of interest.
Bridgeton police say they’re still working on the case during the coronavirus pandemic.
There is a $75,000 reward for information leading to Dulce’s return.
