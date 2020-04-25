



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Temple University student who was nearly killed in a hit-and-run is in the hospital alone with her family unable to see her. It’s taking a toll on her family as they plea for the driver to surrender.

Twenty-one-year-old Emily Ocelus is recovering at Temple University Hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver. Her family explains what it’s like not being able to hug her because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Relatives of Ocelus, a student at Temple, say she was crossing the street near her off-campus apartment in North Philadelphia on the 1500 block of Willington Street on April 17 when she was hit by a car after it was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

“Her lower extremities are just shattered,” Jennifer Kidwell, Ocelus’ aunt, said. “So she’s had four surgeries in less than a week.”

Philadelphia police say the vehicle responsible for the crash was carjacked from near Diamond and 17th Streets. CBS3 obtained a surveillance video of the stolen SUV smashing into other vehicles before striking Ocelus.

Medics rushed the 21-year-old business major to TUH in critical condition.

As the Worcester, Pennsylvania, native recovers in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients, no relatives are allowed to visit or speak to her in-person.

“I spoke to her about an hour ago, she was crying again because she’s by herself,” Kidwell said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

Kidwell saw Ocelus virtually for the first time on Thursday via FaceTime.

“It was overwhelming to see her. She has a neck brace,” Kidwell said. “I couldn’t see her body, but she’s very swollen. She cried a lot. It was very hard.”

Police say there are still no arrests in the carjacking or the hit-and-run.

As for Ocelus, her family says she has a long road to recovery but will eventually walk again.

They started a GoFundMe page to offset medical bills.