NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Food workers are now eligible for priority coronavirus testing due to hot spots of COVID-19 in Montgomery County. State officials say workers who can be tested include farmers, laborers, food processing workers and grocery store employees.
The workers must live in Montgomery County and have symptoms of the virus.
“This priority has been given to workers up and down the supply chain — from farm to store — in Pennsylvania’s most at-risk counties for community spread,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “It’s a step to further acknowledge the risk and sacrifice being made by these workers, and further ensure that food will be on the shelves at both our grocery stores and food banks when Pennsylvanians go looking.”
Officials say testing is guaranteed to be available within one day of making an appointment.
The testing site in the county is at the parking lot of Montgomery County Community College, and it operates Monday through Saturday.
To make an appointment, call 610-631-3064 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also do so online by going to Montgomery County’s COVID-19 website.
The priority testing is also being offered in counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, including Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties.
