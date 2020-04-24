PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The All-In Challenge, started by 76ers partner Michael Rubin, has continued to grow as athletes, entertainers and teams across the United States put together experiences for fans to bid on. The Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles have already offered their own experiences. Now, the Sixers are accepting the challenge and giving fans a unique opportunity.
We’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE.
Watch this message from Dr. J & go to https://t.co/32rZCAdeAs to learn more!
🔔 @allinchallenge | #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/VGMMY1iJ75
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 24, 2020
The winner of the auction and a guest will get to have dinner with Sixers legend Julius Erving, general manager Elton Brand and other personalities. Then, the pair will be interviewed by Tom MacInnis to be part of the team’s radio broadcast on the night that the winners get to ring the bell prior to the game. And, to put a bow on the package, the winner of the auction will receive two lower level home game season tickets for the entire 2020-21 season.
The funds raised by the auction will be donated to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, the World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
