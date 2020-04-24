PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University Hospital says it needs more personal protective equipment to battle the coronavirus pandemic. Temple Health is asking for donations from the public, community organizations and local businesses to help keep its health care workers safe.
Temple Health says the hospital is using about 12,000 surgical masks, 1,500 N95 masks and 9,000 isolation gowns per day. Those numbers are about five to six times higher than what they were before the pandemic began, according to Temple Health.
The hospital says gowns — both surgical and isolation — and N95 masks are needed most, but it will also accept donations of medical and surgical gloves, goggles, face shields, Tyvek coveralls and hand sanitizer and wipes.
Anyone who would like to donate can do so by clicking this link.
