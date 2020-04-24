



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Friday, President Donald Trump said he was being sarcastic when he said that disinfectants might be a way to treat COVID-19. Those in the medical community say the president’s comments, that also include suggesting light therapy, are dangerous.

There has been a flurry of ridicule and medical pushback. Doctors and officials are warning people that the president is making unfounded claims that could put them in jeopardy.

On Thursday, the president offered a clarification.

“That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters,” he said. “But it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things much better.”

Coronavirus Latest: Lysol Maker Urges Customers Not To Drink Cleaning Products After Trump Suggests Possibility Of Injecting Disinfectants To Protect From Virus

Here’s what the president said Thursday night.

“I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning,” President Trump said.

Many stunned in the medical community are calling the president’s comments dangerous.

“I can say that any type of ingesting or injecting disinfectant or any type of compound like that would be extremely dangerous,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.

“I would strongly recommend, for medical advice, people turn to doctors and not listen to the White House,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said.

Coronavirus Pennsylvania: State’s Reopening Complicated By Geography, Philadelphia Region Likely To Be Last To Reopen

Also reacting to the president was the maker of Lysol, who said their products should not be injected or ingested into the human body.

“Suppose we hit the body with a tremendous whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” President Trump also suggested.

The president also asked his medical advisors to investigate using light therapy against COVID-19,

citing research from Homeland Security that indicates it might work along with heat and humidity.

Doctors reiterate there is no proven cure or treatment for COVID-19.

Right now, the best way to protect yourself is by staying away from other people, using a mask if you have to go out and washing your hands frequently.