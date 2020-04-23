



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The parents of 4-year-old Kastari ‘Star’ Nunez, who was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia, have been charged in connection to her death. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Alhakim Nunez and Iris Rodriguez, both 29, Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive, just before midnight Monday.

Investigators said four adults were inside the home at the time of the shooting: Nunez, Rodriguez and another man and woman.

Kastari was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle. She was shot in the stomach, but doctors were unable to save her.

“My office has charged both parents for their roles in the completely preventable death of their child, along with a third individual who was also present at the time of this incident,” Krasner said. “This is very much an active investigation, and I want to thank the dedicated officers and investigators who are still working to determine all of the facts surrounding this tragedy, in order to seek justice for a child lost far too soon in a most horrific way.”

Police say a .357 revolver, with five live rounds and one spent casing, was found inside a sofa in the living room. Authorities say it’s unclear at this time who actually shot Kastari.

Authorities say Nunez was upstairs in the midst of a drug deal when the gun went off. The gun belonged to Nunez, according to investigators.

Prior to the shooting, authorities say Kastari’s 2-year-old brother was removed from the home by his uncle.

Nunez has also been charged with endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, among related charges.

Rodriguez is also facing endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and related charges.

Krasner also announced charges against 31-year-old Ashley Gushue in connection to the incident. Gushue has been charged with unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Gushue is unrelated to the victim.

The shooting remains under investigation.