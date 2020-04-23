Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia public school students will almost certainly have to wear masks once they physically return to school. Superintendent Dr. William Hite talked about it in a news conference Thursday morning.
“I’m certain masks will be required,” Dr. Hite said. “I’m almost certain that if we were to go back in the governor’s plan into the fall. We’re looking at schools in other countries.”
Hite points out that schools are last on the list in the governor’s reopening plan.
