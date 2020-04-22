Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in West Philadelphia are searching for clues in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Investigators say the victim was shot in the head and back just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
He was found near 55th Street and Westminster Avenue but police say that may not have been the actual crime scene.
Surveillance cameras nearby could hold important clues in the case.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
No further information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.