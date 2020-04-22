



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this time of social distancing, hugs are in short supply. So an award-winning mural artist is bringing some safe hugs to Philadelphia.

Meg Saligman has been bringing beautiful murals to Philadelphia’s streets for decades, including a popular one after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory.

Now in Buena Vista, she’s creating a new one, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic.

The working title is “Hugging Pile.”

She’s painting a series of people embracing and hugging. It will be an ever-changing work of art.

Saligman plans to add more huggers every week. She told CBS3 what inspired her.

“It’s what I am longing for. I miss the high-fiving a stranger, hugging my friend. Missing the closeness of touch and sometimes people come up and say, ‘hey they’re not six-feet apart,’ and I say ‘that’s the point.’ We got some of the neighborhood kids, they have made a request for a hugging purple dinosaur, which will probably find his way into our pile. We’re going to load this thing up as long as we can’t get within six feet of each other, we’re going to be adding hugging figures here.”

The mural is going up on the 800 block of Bainbridge Street.

You can find more of work on Saligman’s Instagram @megsaligmanstudio.