By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re a first responder or health care worker, you can now eat for free at McDonald’s. The fast food chain is giving “Thank You” meals to people on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.

You just have have to show a work badge, ID or be in uniform.

The company says the meals will be served in a Happy Meal box to bring a smile along with delicious food.

The promotion ends on May 5.

