PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re a first responder or health care worker, you can now eat for free at McDonald’s. The fast food chain is giving “Thank You” meals to people on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.
You just have have to show a work badge, ID or be in uniform.
🚨 Friends. Family. Community. WE NEED YOU! ❤ Please help us help our frontline workers. We want to give them a FREE thank you meal. If you know anyone who could use one, please like, tag in comment or retweet to let them know. We’d truly be proud to take their order. pic.twitter.com/5UzDKE4Z1w
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 21, 2020
The company says the meals will be served in a Happy Meal box to bring a smile along with delicious food.
The promotion ends on May 5.
You must log in to post a comment.