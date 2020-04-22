PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – I assume many of us have been spending a little bit more time in nature basking in the beauty of Mother Earth. So in honor of Earth Day on Wednesday, we want to share with you one good idea that will help our planet continue to look her finest by simply recycling your trash into someone else’s treasure.

“This is in about an hour,” Mark Boyd, President of Ceo Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, said. “It’s stunning every day I’m here it amazes me how generous people are!”

Still open and collecting, Goodwills all over Philadelphia and New Jersey are open for you to pop on by and drop off your donations! And there’s no direct contact.

“Goodwill has received a waiver from both the governor of Pennsylvania and the governor of New Jersey to allow our donations sites to be open. All of our stores are closed,” Boyd said.

Since the shutdown, Boyd says they are still seeing donations come in.

“We’ve had a huge volume of donations come in,” Boyd said. “Yesterday, across the whole company, we put five tractor-trailer loads into storage, in just one day.”

However, one would be surprised of the direct impact your donations make on our planet.

“Our Goodwill slogan is ‘reduce, reuse, recycle.’ If that doesn’t convey an Earth Day message, I don’t know what does. Goodwill has been about recycling even before Earth Day even came about. Goodwill was founded in 1902 and that’s how long we’ve been doing this,” Boyd said.

And the direct impact your donations have on our neighbors.

“People don’t have an idea on the volume of donations Goodwill gets. We get about 200,000 pounds a day and 75 billion pounds a year, so it’s an enormous volume,” Boyd said. “We use those donations and sell them in our stores, we use the revenue from those to fund training programs to help people with disabilities, disadvantages to get back to work. Despite all the challenges the country is facing because of the COVID-19 crisis, we really appreciate people going out of their way to take care of a non-profit like Goodwill.”

Mother Nature thanks you too for thinking of her and our future.