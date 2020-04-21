PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after gunfire claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday morning. Police say they did not know about this shooting in the city’s Parkwood neighborhood until staff members at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital called and reported it.

At this point there are two scenes, the family car that got the little girl to the hospital and a home on the 2900 block of Secane Drive where police believe the shooting took place.

At this point, police are searching the home for clues because there are a lot of questions surrounding the tragedy.

Police confirm the young girl lived inside the home with family and authorities believe that’s where the shooting took place.

Officials were notified just before midnight that the 4-year-old victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by her mother and uncle. She was suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Doctors were unable to save the girls life and she was pronounced dead at 12:13 a.m.

Police arrived to the house to find what led to the shooting.

“Police went to the location and found a blood trail leading from the front door of the property and we did get information that the girl lived at the location where the blood trail was. At this time we believe the shooting took place inside the property,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Authorities tell CBS3 several family members showed up to the hospital and some may have been inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Investigations are working find answers for the many questions surrounding the case.

