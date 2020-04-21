



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Philadelphia health officials announced Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 10,000. Statewide an additional 1,296 cases were reported by officials, bringing the state total to 34,528 as the death toll climbed to 1,564.

In Philadelphia, 475 COVID-19 cases were reported raising the city’s total to 10,028. Twenty-four more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19, the city death toll now stands at 394.

Health officials expect the numbers to continue to rise, however they say they’re seeing positive evidence toward flattening the curve.

“Today we reached a sad milestone in our count of the number of cases of COVID-19 coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 10,000 Philadelphians have tested positive for the virus. Unfortunately, that number will continue to grow,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said. “However, the number of new cases diagnosed each day has leveled off, which is a sign that we have slowed the spread of the virus by everyone keeping their distance from each other and wearing masks. We just need to keep that up.”

On Tuesday, state health officials continued to urge residents to social distance.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Pennsylvania published an interactive map that shows the number of confirmed cases of the new virus and the number of negative virus tests by county.

Gov. Tom Wolf has set a May 8th timeline to begin reopening parts of the state but outlines what will need to happen to fully stick to that timeframe. He spoke to the media during a phone conference call Tuesday morning.

“If we’re gonna be in a position for reopening we need to make sure we have testing,” he said.

The Governor will be looking very closely at areas like densely populated Philadelphia when moving forward with reopening plans. He admits every part of the Commonwealth has different needs and reopening will take place in stages.

On Monday, Wolf said the state has made sufficient progress in its fight against to begin gradually reopening some businesses in early May. Republicans are pushing a more aggressive timetable.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

