PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men are in critical condition following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia on Monday, officials say. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Mutter Street around 9:20 a.m.
Police say a 45-year-old man was shot one time in both legs and a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in both legs, the groin, and stomach. Both men are in critical condition.
A 28-year-old man was also shot once in the arm. He is in stable condition.
All victims were transported to an area hospital.
No arrest has been made at this time.
