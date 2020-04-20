Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia distributed more than 700 Chromebooks to local schools in need after schools were closed due to COVID-19. Archbishop Nelson Perez blessed the first batch of laptops to leave the Archdiocese in Center City Monday morning.
Representatives from 16 schools will pick up the Chromebooks over a two-day period while adhering to social distancing guidelines.
The Chromebooks are meant to help students throughout the five-county archdiocese in dealing with COVID-19.
