Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County reported Monday nine more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 164. Leaders announced Monday a decision about whether graduation ceremonies would be held.
“The answer to that is no. By late May, early June there really is no scenario at this point that we could predict that will allow a large number of people to come together for a gathering like high school graduation,” Dr. Valerie Arkoosh said. “However, they are each coming up with really great, creative ideas to honor graduating students.”
Dr. Arkoosh added that to bring hundreds of people together could completely undo what has been achieved so far to stop the spread of COVID-19.
You must log in to post a comment.