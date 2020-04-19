



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Without any hoops for the foreseeable future, one of the Sixers’ starters is turning to E-gaming. Point guard Ben Simmons is embracing the competitive value of the video game “Call of Duty.”

But it’s not just to keep him entertained.

Simmons is playing the video game to help raise money for charities impacted by the coronavirus.

“The guys are competing at a high level to raise money but it’s for a great cause which is great,” Simmons said.

It’s part of the virtual gaming tournament “Fight to Fund,” which includes athletes, celebrities and even professional gamers.

This isn’t Simmons first taste of competitive gaming.

He’s actually an ambassador for the franchise Faze-Clan which started the charitable tournament.

Last month, Simmons launched a new group called “The Philly Pledge” to help assist with the coronavirus relief effort. He is encouraging Philadelphians to donate to the city’s COVID-19 relief fund and Philabundance.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so by going to www.thephillypledge.com or phlcovid19fund.org.