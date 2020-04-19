CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Transit implements its essential service schedule on Monday. The goal is to add extra trips to certain bus routes to accommodate more essential workers.

But, there will be new rules in place if you plan to ride.

Face coverings will be required for both customers and staff.

Also, all buses, trains and light rail will limit the amount of people who can board at one time.

There are currently 81,420 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 4,070 deaths.

