TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Transit implements its essential service schedule on Monday. The goal is to add extra trips to certain bus routes to accommodate more essential workers.
But, there will be new rules in place if you plan to ride.
Face coverings will be required for both customers and staff.
Starting Monday April 20, @NJTRANSIT will add trips to bus routes to support essential travel and add capacity to further support social distancing. Remember, essential travel only, vehicles are limited to 50% occupancy, and face coverings are required. https://t.co/mFCTlWbV65 pic.twitter.com/5oxr2Ex3xs
— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 17, 2020
Also, all buses, trains and light rail will limit the amount of people who can board at one time.
There are currently 81,420 coronavirus cases in New Jersey, including 4,070 deaths.
