NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – A 24-year-old New Castle County man has been arrested in a shooting that injured his mother and her boyfriend. The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday on the 3000 block of Green Street in Claymont.
Investigators say 24-year-old Marqus Grooms and his 46-year-old mother were having an argument when her 49-year-old boyfriend intervened.
That’s when, police say, Grooms fired a gun, striking his mom in her left arm. The same bullet then struck her boyfriend in the hip area.
The mother and boyfriend were taken to the hospital and have since been released.
Grooms was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault, one count of felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of felony aggravated menacing.
